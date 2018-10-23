× Police: Cold refrigerator crushed alleged burglary suspect’s story

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he was allegedly caught red-handed following a reported burglary.

On Oct. 22, officers were called to a reported burglary at a home in the 1600 block of N.W. 35th St. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived at the neighborhood, they noticed a man pushing a black refrigerator on a dolly down the street.

According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Lee Davis told investigators that he got the refrigerator from the side of the road because it was set aside for big trash pickup. However, authorities quickly dismissed his story since the items inside the fridge were still cold.

In addition to the refrigerator, a neighbor told police that she also saw Davis pushing a black stove down the road.

Davis was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property.