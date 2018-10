× Purcell police looking for escapee

PURCELL, Okla. – Purcell police are looking for a man who escaped from the McClain County Courthouse at approximately 6:29 p.m.

Shelby Dwaine Maier is 48 years old, 5’11”, 230 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Maier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green long sleeve shirt.

Maier was seen in the downtown Purcell area and has ties in Arkansas.

If you see Maier or know of his whereabouts, call 911.