× Update: Silver Alert cancelled for 61-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia and seizures

CALERA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing 61-year-old Oklahoma man with a seizure condition and dementia.

Gary Hodge was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Platter Rd. in Calera.

He was wearing blue jeans, blue jean long sleeve shirt, and black shoes.

Hodge was last seen on foot.

If you have information on Hodge’s whereabouts, contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department.