Sonic token connects alleged burglary suspect to other crimes, deputies say

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say an item that many people around the state have in their car led them to a burglary suspect.

On Oct. 14, deputies were investigating a burglary in the 5600 block of Lakeview Dr. when they spotted a set of footprints leading to another home.

While searching the second home, authorities found 18-year-old Hunter Berry in a bedroom of the home. During questioning, investigators found a $1.99 Sonic chip that had been stolen from an earlier car burglary.

During the course of the investigation, officials say they found several items that appeared to have been stolen from numerous other car burglaries.

Authorities say some of those items include a military issued ballistic vest, Kevlar military issued helmet and a military issued backpack. Deputies also found several cell phones and drug paraphernalia.

Berry was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on three counts of second-degree burglary, one charge of concealing stolen property and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.