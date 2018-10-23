Teen looking for forever family to help him into adulthood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro teen has only one year left before he's exploring life on his own, but he's hoping to find a family before then.

17-year-old Chase is in high school, and loves sports of all kinds.

"Hockey, basketball, baseball, soccer and boxing," he said.

But, like most kids his age, he also loves chilling out and listening to music. He likes old school rap the best.

"Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Biggie," Chase told News 4.

In fact, he likes to write some of his own rap songs.

"I write about my feelings. Write about people. Write about anything," he said.

It helps him cope with the traumas he's had to endure.

One of the most difficult experiences was being adopted and then sent back into DHS custody.

"I was there until I was eight years old, and then when I turned 13, they abandoned me," Chase said.

Abandoned - and back in state custody. The teen's chances of getting adopted again were slim.

And now, at age 17, he has only a year before he ages out of the system. He'd love to have the support of a family before he turns 18.

"So I can have a family again to love me," he said.

Because you never outgrow the need for a family and a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Chase, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

