Two arrested for robbery after allegedly pretending to be sheriff’s deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men have been taken into custody after allegedly pretending to be sheriff’s deputies in order to rob lawn care workers.

On Oct. 20, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Western Ave. in reference to a robbery by force or fear.

According to the police report, the owner of a lawn care service says two of his employees went to the business in order to cut the grass. They parked their truck and trailer in the company’s empty parking lot and were soon approached by a man who said that he had received five complaints about them being in the lot.

“[Victim] said that [the suspect] pulled out his wallet, showed him a silver sheriff star shaped badge, and demanded $700 from [victim.] [Victim] said he was scared and told [the suspect] that he would call his boss because he doesn’t have $700,” the report reads.

At that point, investigators say the alleged suspect became “aggressive” and demanded “whatever cash” the victim had in his wallet. The victim said he was afraid the suspect had a gun, so the employees each gave the man a $100 bill.

The alleged suspects drove away in a U-Haul box truck and were last seen going westbound on W. Reno Ave., from Ellison.

Later that day, investigators received a call from a victim’s family member, saying he saw the men who robbed his brother.

When officers arrived to a parking lot in the 300 block of S. Klein, they spotted 30-year-old Joshua Faulkner and 40-year-old Decker Berry standing next to a U-Haul truck.

While taking the men into custody, two silver sheriff’s star badges were found in the center console.

Faulkner was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery, robbery and impersonating a police officer.

Berry was arrested on complaints of attempted first-degree robbery, robbery and impersonating an officer.