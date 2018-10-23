× USGS: 3.4 earthquake recorded in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in southern Oklahoma Tuesday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., a 3.4 earthquake rattled about 17 miles west, southwest of Ardmore; about 97 miles south of Oklahoma City.

The USGS says residents in Gainesville, Texas, Duncan, Oklahoma and other areas may have felt the shaking.

Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

According to the Associated Press, thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

State regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce the volume of wastewater they inject beneath the surface.