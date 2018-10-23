× Variety Care’s Dr. Nightingale Among 50 Women Recognized for Making a Difference in Oklahoma

Variety Care is pleased to announce Dr. Lydia Nightingale as a Journal Record 50 Making a Difference honoree. Nightingale was acknowledged for making the list on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for her achievements in women’s health.

The 38th Journal Record Woman of the Year program honors Oklahoma’s female business and community leaders. Nightingale was recognized at the banquet and in the publication Fifty Making a Difference. Dr. Nightingale has been the Director of Women’s Health at Variety Care since Dec. 2015. Under her leadership, Nightingale rapidly expanded quality access to underserved women in need of prenatal care, gynecologic services, and surgical procedures. Since her time at Variety Care, Dr. Nightingale has helped the community health center double their number of providers.

“Dr. Nightingale is dedicated to pursing equality for all people and identifying avenues to increase dignity among women and all patients,” said Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael. “Her desire to help others see their own value is displayed daily in her work at Variety Care.”

In addition to her work with Variety Care, Dr. Nightingale also served as the medical co-chair of the working group for the Central Oklahoma Campaign for Teen Pregnancy Prevention, also known as Thrive. She currently serves as the Chair of the Long Acting Reversible Contraception task force and she is also a member of the Oklahoma HealthCare Authority’s Focus Forward board.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Journal Record and stand among outstanding community leaders dedicated to making Oklahoma a better place for all women,” Dr. Nightingale said.

For more information on the 50 Making a Difference, please visit journalrecord.com. For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with sixteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2017, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 120,858 individuals through 356,709 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.