WATCH: Oklahoma City firefighters go above and beyond to fulfill mother’s request

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters from two stations in Oklahoma City are being praised for their actions after a mother came forward asking for their help.

On September 24, the Oklahoma City Fire Department received a Facebook message from a mother of two daughters. The mom told the department her daughters had medical conditions that make wheelchairs necessary as a part of their life.

She said her daughters loved firefighters and firetrucks, and that one of them wanted to be a firefighter for Halloween.

She was hoping someone would be interested in assisting with costumes for the girls and that their wheelchairs would be incorporated into the costumes.

Within just two hours, two different fire stations on two separate shifts stepped up and offered to help.

Fire Station 3A offered to have the girls and their mom over to the station for dinner and a tour. That special evening took place on October 5, and firefighters went all out, cooking steak for dinner and giving a full tour of the trucks.

Fire Station 10C volunteered to make their costumes; both designed and custom-built to fit the girls’ wheelchairs. One of the girls was a fire truck, Engine 10 to be exact, with working lights and all, while the other girl was a fire station – complete with a Dalmatian puppy on each side.

Both girls were also given their own fire department t-shirt with help from The Kloset.

“It meant so much to the firefighters to see the joy that their efforts had brought to this family. There is no doubt that these young ladies will get some serious second looks come Trick-or-Treat night!It can definitely be said that big hearts lead to big smiles,” said the OKCFD on Facebook.

Firefighters at Fire Station 3A: Major Ronald Robertson, Lieutenant Fred Nayfa, Lieutenant Thomas Austin, Corporal Michael Seaton, Fire Recruit Thomas Allen.

Firefighters at Fire Station 10C: Major Brian Hauk, Lieutenant William Justice, Corporal James Deeds, Corporal Jimmy Rollins, Corporal Brendan Baldwin.