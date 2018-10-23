× Yukon police asking public for help after bicyclist hit by vehicle dies from injuries

YUKON, Okla. – A man hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle to work on Monday died from his injuries, the Yukon Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call on Highway 66 between Frisco Rd. and Richland Rd. in reference to a bicyclist being struck by an unknown vehicle.

Police say Gary Duvall, of Yukon, was riding his bicycle westbound to work on the highway when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but died Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene without notifying authorities.

According to police, Duvall was wearing a reflective vest and his bicycle was equipped with a rear red flashing light and white headlight.

At the scene, Yukon police recovered a matte black 2014-2018 Ford 150 passenger side mirror and believe it belongs to the suspect’s vehicle. They say the mirror belongs to the Ford 150 pickup series, which has dual heat and signal mirror capabilities.

The department is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling (405) 354-2553.