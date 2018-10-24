Board of Regents approves alcohol sales at some OU sporting events…. but not football

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a ‘pilot program’ that allows alcohol sales at some OU sporting events.

Last month, OU President James Gallogly mentioned the possibility of selling beer at OU sporting events at a Board of Regents meeting in Tulsa.

News 4 contacted Gallogly’s office and received the following statement:

“President Gallogly is actively working with Athletics administration to evaluate beer sales at athletics events and anticipates bringing an item on that topic to the Board at its October meeting.”

On Monday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents announced that it was meeting in Lawton to discuss several items, including the possibility of alcohol sales at sporting events.

On Wednesday, Gallogly recommended the sale and advertising of alcoholic beverages at select athletic facilities and events on the OU campus. A pilot program for alcohol sales was unanimously approved by the OU Board of Regents.

According to the OU Daily, alcohol will be sold at men's and women's basketball games this season, as well as baseball and softball games in the spring.

However, alcohol will not be sold at football games- yet.

In May, Gallogly will have to report back to the Board of Regents regarding the success of the program. At that point, the board could approve alcohol sales at football games.

In May 2019, Gallogly will report the status of the pilot program, and authorization to continue alcohol sales would be requested at that time. I.E., if all goes well with booze at hoops, softball and baseball, they'll move forward with sales at #Sooners football in fall 2019. — Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 24, 2018

For more than a decade, alcohol has been banned at all university residences, fraternity houses and sororities. Alcohol has also been vacant from OU's Gaylord Family-Memorial Stadium, unless you are in the luxury suites.