‘Bricktown Freaky Book Bang’ raising money to help Orphan Relief Efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY – You can meet Oklahoma’s legendary vampire Count Gregore during this weekend’s Bricktown Freaky Book Bang.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a fun-filled day of fantasy, games and free massages while dressed as your favorite character. Guests will also get to meet great authors and find new books to indulge your imagination.

The Bricktown Freaky Book Bang will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn-Bricktown, 328 E. Sheridan Ave.

The event benefits Orphan Relief Efforts.