Caught red-handed: Man arrested after allegedly stealing refrigerator during home burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he was allegedly caught red-handed following a reported burglary.

On Oct. 22, officers were called to a reported burglary at a home in the 1600 block of N.W. 35th St. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived at the neighborhood, they noticed a man pushing a black refrigerator on a dolly down the street.

According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Lee Davis told investigators that he got the refrigerator from the side of the road because it was set aside for big trash pickup.

"Got a question for you man, it may be a simple answer. But if you just got that out of the trash, why is the food cold?" body camera footage shows one officer asking.

"I don't know, they just put it out and I went and got it," Davis is heard saying.

"They just put it out full of food? Who does that? A whole fridge full of food, wasteful," the other officer said.

In addition to the refrigerator, a neighbor told police that she also saw Davis pushing a black stove down the road.

Davis was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property.