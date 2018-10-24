× Chase ends in crash, driver ejected, Chickasha police say

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A man who led Chickasha police officers on a chase was taken to the hospital after he crashed the vehicle.

On October 22, just after 6 p.m. Chickasha officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle for traffic violation at 19th and Park Ave.

When officers initiated the stop, the vehicle fled westbound and out of city limits.

The driver, 58-year-old Stephen Dale Franks, of Ninnekah, crashed on a county road east of Anadarko.

He was ejected from the vehicle and severely injured during the crash. He was transported by air to Oklahoma City for treatment.

Chickasha police say he had outstanding warrants in Caddo and Grady counties.