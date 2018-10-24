Crews have 90 days to repair historic Sapulpa bridge or it closes for good

SAPULPA, Okla. – City crews in Sapulpa have less than three months to make repairs to a historic bridge before it permanently closes.

Last month, inspectors found erosion on the 94-year-old Rock Creek Bridge of old Route 66 in Sapulpa. The bridge was immediately closed to traffic.

Repairs will cost the city a little more than $20,000 and crews have just 90 days to make all the repairs before the bridge is permanently closed.

“The people of Sapulpa want to protect this bridge, whether it is for vehicle traffic or pedestrians,” said Rick Rumsey, Sapulpa Assistant City Manager.

City officials tell FOX 23 that they believe the project will be completed in time.