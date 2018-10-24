× Davis police warning residents of kidnapping phone scam

DAVIS, Okla. – The Davis Police Department is warning residents of a kidnapping phone scam that suspects even attempted on the department.

Officials say the suspects are calling people and saying they have kidnapped the victim’s child, even threatening murder if the victim is not compliant.

“We were advised that these calls may be originating out of Mexico,” said authorities.

The caller will give the victims directions on how to send the money to a location in Mexico for the suspects to retrieve it.

“Unfortunately, this department was just involved in such a hoax. Very unnerving for the parents and law enforcement.”

The FBI is working with agencies at this time to locate the suspects.