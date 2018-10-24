Guthrie Haunts creator scrounges up the perfect blend of scares and his own collection of oddities.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA -- Tilt the camera however you want.

By day, this is still the closed down steak house north of town John Pagonis bought so he could store some old junk.

"When I first started," he says. "I didn't have a clue what I was doing."

Then, 9 years ago, a friend suggested he open a haunted house on this property.

"I've got the perfect home for it."

He points up and says, "That chandelier came from Oklahoma Christian University's George Nigh Room."

For the first time his talent for scaring people and his eye for odd junk came together.

"If it looks creepy I'll take it for sure," smiles Pagonis.

Don't get us wrong.

Even in daylight his Guthrie Haunts is still kind of dark and creepy.

"I love scaring people," he says.

But Pagonis can barely contain his glee at showing off the things he's collected over the years; a pump organ he found in a garage in Moore.

"They just wanted it out," he says.

The exam chairs are from a retired gynecologist's garage.

"These are probably from the 1930's or 40's," he suggests.

He even has a real embalming table he found on Craigslist.

"He had an embalming table in a storage unit," John recalls of the seller.

His Guthrie Haunts started out small, but just kept getting bigger every year.

Pagonis admits, "I've always really liked to collect unusual things. I'm just not allowed to take it home."

At 45 minutes the trip through is more like being inside a horror movie, and that's not even with the upgrade where actors get to touch you.

There are a few things he saved from his parent's Greek restaurant.

The Hearse came from a Midwest City garage.

"It's amazing what you can find if you just search," he says.

The fence wood all came from salvage or garbage piles.

Call it a sickness or a certain kind of madness.

Amazed or scared, he's still having a great time.

Guthrie Haunts opens the first weekend of October every year.

The gates open at 7pm and the line cuts off at 11PM.

For directions or ticket information go to http://www.guthriescaregrounds.com/