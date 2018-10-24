Hail to the bus driver: This Oklahoma man does all he can to get kids home safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - As a parent, sending your children to school each day is often coupled with a little prayer that they will make it home safely. Marlo Bettis knows this, because one of her sons almost didn’t.

"One of my sons was nearly hit by a car that didn’t yield as they were exiting the bus last year,” she said.

And she credits her sons' bus driver that both of her twin boys step off the bus safe and sound each day. His name is Mr. George.

"My son knows how close he came to getting hit by the car that didn't yield that day,” Bettis said. “The very next day George stopped and old us that he was changing his route to make it safer."

Identical twins Quinn and Thatcher, fifth graders at Fisher Elementary in Moore, are on that bus route right now and giddy as all get out, because they nominated Mr. George for Pay It Forward.

“Goodness gracious. Well, thank you guys. This is special to me also,” he said. “This job is really a fun job as well as this may be I owe a lot of it to my director and some of the other guys at the bus barn. I enjoy it. I really do. And I enjoy the kids. A lot."

"They so very much appreciate you, and told us about an accident that almost happened last year, and you did everything in your power to try to prevent that from happening."

"I can remember that like it was yesterday."

And so does Thatcher.

"He was honking his horn. The red lights were flashing. I don't know why that teenager didn't see that. The teenager didn't stop, because she was looking down at something. She said she was looking down at her phone. Just got her driver’s license."

"That had to have been pretty scary."

"Yeah it was," Thatcher told News 4.

But today is a much happier day, thanks to Mr. George.

"He keeps people safe like get out of the aisle and turn around and stay in your seat and all that,” Thatcher said. “He will ensure that every kid gets on the bus safe and stays safe as well as getting off safe. He just looks in his mirror every once in a while to make sure that every kid is safe, facing the right way, they're in their seat properly."

And that they make it home safely, answering every parent's little prayer.

"I don't trust anybody else with my kids. He's the best,” Bettis said.

Pay It 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.