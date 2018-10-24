× Halloween comes early with ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kids can dress up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat a little bit early this year during the fifth annual ‘Brick-or-Treat Halloween Festival.’

On Monday, Oct. 29, families are encouraged to head to Bricktown and trick-or-treat at over 50 businesses in the area.

The central hub for the event will be at the Mickey Mantle Plaza, where guests can pick up an event map. Also, there will be free pumpkin-painting stations, an SNL photo booth, Thunder drummers and Dodgers’ mascots on hand.

Brick-or-Treat businesses include the following:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

AC Hotel

AMC @UCO

All About Cha

Antioch Energy

Bass Pro Shops

Brickopolis

Bricktown Brewery

Bricktown Candy Co.

Bricktown Parking

Bricktown Water Taxi

The Bridge

Charleston’s Restaurant Bricktown

Chelino’s Mexican Restaurant

Cirque du Soleil

Courtyard by Marriott

Crabtown

The Criterion

Domino’s Pizza

Earl’s Rib Palace

Embark Solutions

Fuzzy’s Tacos

HeyDay

Hampton Inn

Harkins Theatre

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express

Homewood Suites

Hudsons Public House

Hyatt Place

JE Dunn Construction

Johnson & Associates

Jumpin Jackalope

Koch Communications

The Melting Pot

MetroPCS

Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse

Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Oklahoma City Dodgers

Oklahoma City Police Athletic League

Oklahoma City Streetcar & Embark

Oklahoma Foster Care & Adoptions

Painted Door

Parish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers

Pinkitzel

Pinot’s Palette

Public Strategies

Put A Cork in It

Residence Inn

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Headquarters

Springhill Suites

Standley Systems

Steelyard Apartments

Stitch Cafe

Tapstone Energy

Texadelphia

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

Yucatan Taco Stand.

Brick-or-Treat is free and open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Trick-or-treaters must be 14-years-old or under and be in costume to receive free gifts or candy.