Halloween comes early with ‘Brick-or-Treat’ event in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Kids can dress up in their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat a little bit early this year during the fifth annual ‘Brick-or-Treat Halloween Festival.’
On Monday, Oct. 29, families are encouraged to head to Bricktown and trick-or-treat at over 50 businesses in the area.
The central hub for the event will be at the Mickey Mantle Plaza, where guests can pick up an event map. Also, there will be free pumpkin-painting stations, an SNL photo booth, Thunder drummers and Dodgers’ mascots on hand.
Brick-or-Treat businesses include the following:
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- AC Hotel
- AMC @UCO
- All About Cha
- Antioch Energy
- Bass Pro Shops
- Brickopolis
- Bricktown Brewery
- Bricktown Candy Co.
- Bricktown Parking
- Bricktown Water Taxi
- The Bridge
- Charleston’s Restaurant Bricktown
- Chelino’s Mexican Restaurant
- Cirque du Soleil
- Courtyard by Marriott
- Crabtown
- The Criterion
- Domino’s Pizza
- Earl’s Rib Palace
- Embark Solutions
- Fuzzy’s Tacos
- HeyDay
- Hampton Inn
- Harkins Theatre
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Holiday Inn Express
- Homewood Suites
- Hudsons Public House
- Hyatt Place
- JE Dunn Construction
- Johnson & Associates
- Jumpin Jackalope
- Koch Communications
- The Melting Pot
- MetroPCS
- Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse
- Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame
- Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Oklahoma City Police Athletic League
- Oklahoma City Streetcar & Embark
- Oklahoma Foster Care & Adoptions
- Painted Door
- Parish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers
- Pinkitzel
- Pinot’s Palette
- Public Strategies
- Put A Cork in It
- Residence Inn
- Sonic Drive-In
- Sonic Headquarters
- Springhill Suites
- Standley Systems
- Steelyard Apartments
- Stitch Cafe
- Tapstone Energy
- Texadelphia
- Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill
- Yucatan Taco Stand.
Brick-or-Treat is free and open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Trick-or-treaters must be 14-years-old or under and be in costume to receive free gifts or candy.