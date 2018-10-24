House of filth: Homeowners say Earlsboro police chief trashed their property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - A couple said their former tenant, the police chief of Earlsboro, has trashed their home. They said Chief Troy Majors and his family lived in the home for about three years.

“How did you live in there with all those roaches and all that dog poop and urine?" said owner Tommy Brandon. “I opened that door up, and I was just in a state of shock. The roaches were all over the walls in every room. They actually fell on your head when you walked in the doorway.”

“He was the chief of police," said Brandon's wife, Michelle Tallchief. "And, we assumed, who else can you trust if not the police?"

The couple said, back in September, they were showing the property to a prospective buyer. That's when they found out Majors and his family moved out without notice and left the home a mess.

They never went inside while the Majors were living there.

“I’ve had several back surgeries and, anytime we’ve pulled up in the driveway to talk to them about whatever, they came out to us," Tallchief said. "We assumed it was being curious to keep us from having to get out and trudge into the house.”

Inside, the News 4 crew reported feces, trash, endless bugs, rotting food, cigarettes and beer bottles.

We reached out to the Majors, and they didn't walk to do an interview. However, they said they are innocent.

In fact, they told us they are suing their former landlords for slander, claiming they are trying to ruin the chief's law enforcement career.

The mayor of Earlsboro told us she is aware of the situation but it has nothing to do with the city as the home is located outside of the city limits. She also told us it's a personal problem between the landlords and tenants and has nothing to do with Majors's job.

Meanwhile, Brandon and Tallchief also plan to sue.

"I’ve cried," Tallchief said. "It hurts my heart because I loved that house and I thought I loved them. But, you don’t do that to people you care about.”