Medical examiner identifies victims in triple homicide, arson case

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three people whose bodies were found inside a burning home earlier this month.

Just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, crews responded to a house fire in north Tulsa.

FOX 23 reports when crews arrived, about 75 percent of the home was engulfed in flames, except for a back bedroom. When firefighters made it inside the room, they found the body of Hosea Fletcher.

At that point, firefighters called police and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Outside of the home, investigators found the body of a man and the body of a child. Authorities later determined that the fire was intentionally set to cover up the murders of the men and the young girl.

“When you have a child, that is a definitely an innocent victim, no question, as well as the other two individuals that were inside of this house that were brutally killed, and you know, we just need someone to come forward in the community to just kind of help us out a little bit,” said Jason White, with the Tulsa Police Department.

The medical examiner has since identified the other two victims as 27-year-old Ramon Marquis Brown and 7-year-old Maziah Brown.

The case is still under investigation.