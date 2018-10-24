× Mercy EMS to service Pauls Valley area

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Mercy EMS is now servicing the Pauls Valley area for all the residents’ ambulance needs.

They are operating out of a temporary location in Pauls Valley for the time being.

Anyone needing an ambulance should dial 911 as usual and Mercy EMS will be dispatched.

This new system comes just two weeks after officials at Pauls Valley Regional Medical Center closed the facility on October 12.

The nearest hospitals are about 27 miles away in Purcell and Arbuckle.

The hospital opened in 1970 and narrowly avoided closure last month, when officials said they had received enough funding to pay overdue health benefits and the salaries of 130 employees. The hospital declared bankruptcy in March 2013.

Frank Avignone, CEO of Alliance Health Partners Oklahoma, had even started a GoFundMe to keep the hospital open, however, the hospital was in such bad shape that parts of it were closed down, including the maternity ward.

“We’ve had, on several occasions, a new mom that was scheduled to have her baby in Oklahoma City or Norman and had to stop here in emergency labor, and we’ve actually delivered babies in cars,” Avignone said.

Pauls Valley is a communityof about 6,000 people about 53 miles south of Oklahoma City.