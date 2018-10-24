OKC Council accepts 130 acres of former Lone Oak Farms for park, trail development

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Council voted to accept 130 acres of the former Lone Oak Farms in far northwest Oklahoma City for park and trail development.

The property was a historically owned farm by Dean A. McGee, the late geologist, civic leader and philanthropist.

It is located west of Portland Avenue along Bluff Creek between NW 150th and NW 164th streets, and is named “for a beautiful, solitary oak tree,” city officials say.

“This is a great opportunity to make this beautiful, rural land in Oklahoma City part of our public parklands,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. “The Parks and Recreation Department plans to interview local neighborhoods to develop a multi-use trail and playgrounds on the property that is a great fit for the type of natural environment along Bluff Creek.”