× OKC Council approves nearly $8M additional MAPS 3 funding for Boathouse District projects

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC Council approved nearly $8 million in additional MAPS 3 funding for improvements along the Oklahoma River, and say the additional funding will help the Boathouse District continue to grow.

The additional funding come from the estimated $31 million in extra sales tax and interest available for MAPS 3 projects, city officials say, adding that “a strong economy throughout most of the 7.5-year collection period for MAPS 3’s temporary penny sales tax created the extra funding.”

The funding was approved Tuesday, and will supplement the $57 million in MAPS 3 funds already invested along the river.

It will help pay for a high-capacity zip line to improve the Boathouse District, plus electrical upgrades to save on utility costs, a new water filtration system for the whitewater channel and finishing the second floor of the RIVERSPORT Rapids building.

RIVERSPORT Rapids and the Boathouse District are operated and overseen by the OKC Boathouse Foundation.