OKC-County Health Department offering free hand sanitizer to metro schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC-County Health Department is kicking off their Don’t Let the Flu Bug You campaign.

Health at School employees are offering 300 bottles of free hand sanitizer to dozens of elementary school classrooms across Oklahoma City and Millwood School Districts.

The campaign encourages students to practice good hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, along with getting their annual flu shot or staying home if sick.

The department recommends making hand washing fun by singing Happy Birthday.

Last flu season, across the state, there were more than 4,800 hospitalizations and 291 deaths, two of which were pediatric cases.

“The Health at School team has been proactive in helping prevent the flu in school-aged children. We are distributing flu prevention posters and hand sanitizer to elementary school classrooms. We’ve also been teaching handwashing at schools,” said Health at School Supervisor Jennifer Anderson. “In October, 687 children at Parmelee Elementary were taught proper handwashing, and handwashing classes will be held at several other schools in the next month.”

Free flu shots are still being offered at all three of the OKC-County Health Department campuses.