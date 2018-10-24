Oklahoma City Police investigating northside assault of two women by neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating an assault on the city's northside after a man allegedly attacked two of his neighbors, but was not arrested because the man was brought back inside his home by his mother before police arrived, officials said.

Oklahoma City Police were called to the 15600 block of Himalaya Ridge Drive in the Blue Quail Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon for an assault and possible burglary.

According to a police report, a teen girl went into her garage and saw a man standing by her car, yelled at him and asked him what he was doing. That's when the girl said the man grabbed her shirt by the neck, broke her necklace and she grabbed at his hands and moved out of the garage.

"The woman came out into her garage, saw the man standing by her car. This is a person who the neighbors are familiar with," said MSgt. Gary Knight. "Officers have responded regarding this person before."

The scuffle continued several doors down from the girl's home and wound up on the front porch of Linda Oldland.

"I was in the kitchen, heard the doorbell rang, my dogs started barking. I looked through the door and I saw my next door neighbor and there was a man, he had his hands around her neck," Oldland said. "I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. And then I saw him put one hand down, so I opened the door, reached out."

Oldland said she tried to grab the girl, but instead was grabbed by the suspect. She was eventually able to get free and ran inside to call 911. Parts of the incident were caught on a camera outside her front door.

"Then his mother came out the door, I guess she heard the commotion, and he ran to his mother and then that’s when we knew who he was."

By the time police arrived, the suspect had returned to his house. According to the police report, the man's mother wouldn't let officers inside the home to arrest the suspect.

"At that point, officers were not able to simply kick in the door and go in there, they were not allowed in the residence," said Knight. "So they did what they will do on many cases, they documented what happened, and the case will go to a detective and ultimately either a ticket will be signed and go to city court, or it will be presented to the (District Attorney’s) office."

News 4 spoke with the girl and her mother, who did not want to go on camera.

Oldland said the man is non-verbal. Police would not say if the man the man has special needs. When News 4 tried to speak to the mother, a woman came to the front door of the house, but she did not answer it.

While it might sound unusual, Knight said it's common for assault suspects to no be arrested, even though they're behind the closed door of their home.

"There are only so many things the law allows us to do, that the constitution allows us to do, and we will do everything we can to remedy the situation. But there are certain things that are beyond our control."

Oldland said she understands the legal rock-and-a-hard-place police are in, but ultimately wants the man, his mother and the entire neighborhood to be safe.

"I want to feel safe going out in the yard, and apparently he’s getting too strong for his mother to handle by herself that’s why she needs help," she said.