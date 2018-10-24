Oklahoma City police looking for alleged mail thief

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing mail from a homeowner in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police received a petit larceny call from the area near NW 12th and Portland.

A homeowner told police that around 11 a.m., the mailman came by and placed mail in his mailbox.

Just a little after noon, the man said he received a notification of activity from from his Ring Doorbell, and watched video footage of a woman “come on to his property, take the mail from his mailbox, place it in a bag and leave with it.”

The woman is described as a white female, approximately 25 years of age, wearing an Oklahoma State University hoodie and carrying a blue bag. The homeowner was unable to tell if she left on foot or in a vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.