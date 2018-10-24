Oklahoma family giving away Halloween costumes to children who can’t afford them

TULSA, Okla. – For many families, they spend months coming up with the perfect Halloween costume. For others, Halloween costumes are something that they simply cannot afford.

Now, an Oklahoma family is working to make sure that every child gets to dress up for Halloween.

The idea came from Emily Bolusky’s daughter, who noticed a trick-or-treater without a costume, four years ago.

Since then, Bolusky has worked to collect Halloween costumes in all different sizes for those who would otherwise go without.

On Halloween night, the family rushes home and opens their driveway to the public.

“We’ll set up a tent in our driveway and give those costumes away to the kids that show up,” said Richie Bolusky, the creator of Tulsa Costume Closet.

“Seeing a parent, seeing that their child is just like everyone else, seeing that is really special,” Bolusky told KJRH.