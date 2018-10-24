Oklahoma sheriff discovers heroin during traffic stop

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – Authorities with the Major County Sheriff’s Office say a driver was recently taken into custody after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

The Major County Sheriff’s Office says it all started when Major County Sheriff Darin Reames stopped a driver who was traveling 99 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

During the traffic stop, investigators discovered several needles, baggies and pill bottles in the vehicle. Ultimately, officials were able to determine that heroin was in the car.

“Pro-tip for the day: You probably shouldn’t drive 99mph in a 65 mph zone if you have heroin with you. Good job Sheriff Reames for reminding us you’ve still go it!” the department’s Facebook post read.