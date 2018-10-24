× OSBI offers $1,000 reward in weekend Langston shooting

LANGSTON, Okla. – The OSBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information that leads the the arrest of the person(s) responsible for killing 19-year-old Brandon DuPree on Saturday night at a party just off the Langston University campus.

Investigators determined DuPree was from out of state, was not a Langston student, and had come to the party with friends.

Officials say approximately 150 people were at the party, and during the 6 hours agents were on scene, none of the party-goers came forward with any useful information.

Agents are working to identify potential witnesses and they are making a special plea to anyone who recorded or received video footage of the incident on a cell phone.

If you or anyone you know has information relating to this case, please contact the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov.