People doubt $1K reward will get witnesses talking in Langston

LANGSTON, Okla. - Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward to help get information about the murder at The Langston Center from Saturday, but people around town say they doubt it will incentivize anyone to talk.

Police and the OSBI have been investigating the murder of 19-year-old Brandon DuPree of Arkansa since he was killed with no leads. They're hoping the reward will entice possible witnesses to come forward. With about 150 people who were at the scene at the time of the murder, they're confident someone knows something.

"This case will not be able to come to a resolution without assistance from the public," OSBI spokesperson Jordan Solórzano said.

The shooting happened at a party near the Langston University campus at a private event space called The Langston Center Saturday night.

DuPree, who was not a student at the university, was shot in the chest during the night. He died as he was airlifted to the hospital.

"The family is devastated," Solórzano said, "and what was supposed to be a fun evening for everyone was ruined."

People News 4 spoke to in Langston agree it was a tragedy.

"Yeah, as far as I know they messed up everybody’s good time homecoming," said a man named Slim. "Whoever did it, they need to be caught."

However, they're not surprised no one is coming forward with information that could lead to the young man's justice.

"It's a possibility, you got a couple people that might say something," Slim said, "but most people just keep to themselves."

Trevor Boynton agreed.

"I mean it would be cool if they did come forward, but it’s not going to happen," Boynton said. "I don’t think so. "

Authorities say anyone who does come forward can accept the money and still remain anonymous to the public. The reward offered is up to $1,000 and money will only be awarded to those with information leading to a real lead or the arrest of the person or persons involved.

Anyone with information can contact the Langston Police, the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov.