Residents at metro apartment complex complaining about raw sewage near building

BETHANY, Okla. – People who live at an apartment complex are complaining about raw sewage that they claim has been spewing out of the ground for almost a month now.

People who live at the Williamsburg Apartments, near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell, tell News 4 raw sewage has been spewing out of the ground in front of their building for almost a month now.

“First, there started to be sewage, like toilet paper, coming out of this hole in the ground. Then it became like liquid too, and then it started smelling really bad and we starting seeing poop. So we were like, ‘Hey are you going to do something?’ And they were like, ‘Hey we’re going to call a plumber,’” one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous in fear of being evicted, said.

That was weeks ago.

We stopped by the front office to ask management what is being done about the issue. They said the pipes burst and were fixed, but they broke again when someone drove over the area. They told me they are were waiting to hear back from the property owner to find out what they should do next, and also said no residents were blocked for calling with complaints.

After talking with the corporate office, we were told plumbers are now working on it.

Residents tell News 4 they are ready and hoping for a speedy fix.

“That’s not safe. That’s ridiculous,” one woman said. “I want them to fix it. That’s all I want them to do is fix it.”