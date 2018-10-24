Retrial against former Oklahoma teacher enters day three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- In the third day of a retrial against a former Tishomingo teacher, jurors heard from the victim's stepfather.

Shelley Jo Duncan, 50, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenaged boy. Duncan was arrested and charged with one count of lewd acts with a child in 2016, when the alleged victim was only 14 years old.

In late May, a mistrial was declared after jurors were unable to reach an unanimous decision.

On Wednesday, the victim's stepfather took the stand and recalled a "strange" interaction between Duncan and the teenager at the county fair. According to the witness, he saw Duncan "hanging on his arm, rubbing his chest...like they were in a relationship."

The witness told the jury, he confronted his stepson and asked if they had sex. According to the witness, the teenager eventually admitted they had kissed.

For two days, Agent Justin Brown, the case's chief investigator with OSBI testified regarding the roughly 7,000 text messages exchanged between Duncan and the teenager.

Jacqui Ford, Duncan's attorney, has pointed out multiple times that many of the texts could not be considered "lewd or lascivious" nor did they ever suggest the two were ever left alone together. The texts, according to prosecutors, ranged from the teenager's appearance and homework or injuries from sports.

Ford also questioned Wednesday morning why Agent Brown chose to name Duncan as a Tishomingo school teacher in an initial police report, when she never had the victim as student.

Brown answered he felt this was relevant to the case, while Ford claimed this was mischaracterized.

Brown testified one text in particular from Duncan referred to kissing the victim's "cute butt," and that she described him as "absolutely flipping gorgeous." He also said Duncan and the teenager would say affection through the texts, such as saying "I love you."

The teenager also allegedly told investigators, there were two separate occasions where "inappropriate behavior" took place.

The victim and his mother are expected to take the stand on Wednesday afternoon.