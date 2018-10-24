Right place at the right time: Oklahoma officer saves baby choking on Halloween decoration

CLAREMORE, Okla. – The holidays are just around the corner, and experts are warning Oklahoma families about the dangers of some decorations.

Hannah Norman was decorating her Claremore home for Halloween when her 7-month-old son, Jesse, started acting strange.

“I went to move him and he just started puking and I didn’t know… and he started to act like he started choking,” said Hannah Norman.

Amazingly, Norman spotted a police vehicle outside and brought Jesse to the officer.

Officer Brian Burnett, with the Claremore Police Department, had just finished a refresher course on responding to choking calls.

“Immediately when I took that child, it was like I was back doing those drills at the fire department,” he told KJRH.

After a few minutes of Burnett patting Jesse on the back, something came up.

“She says, ‘I see it,’ and she reaches in the baby’s mouth and pulls out a little pumpkin confetti decoration,” he said.

“I just want to say, ‘Thank you, you saved my baby.’ Like I said, if he wasn’t out there, I don’t know what would’ve happened,” Norman said.