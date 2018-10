× Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Oklahoma man

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKCPD has issued a silver alert for a 76-year-old man who has been missing since early Wednesday.

Ronald Starbuck was last seen in SW Oklahoma City around 3:30 a.m.

Starbuck was wearing a plaid cowboy button-up shirt and gray slacks.

Starbuck’s vehicle is a gray 2012 Chevy Silverado with Oklahoma license plate “V05172”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.