Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Oklahoma man

FORT GIBSON, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Oklahoma man.

Richard Smith was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of W. Hickory Avenue in Fort Gibson. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt.

Smith’s vehicle is a red 2009 Kia Sportage with Oklahoma tag ‘AQE755.’

If you know of Smith’s whereabouts, contact Muskogee authorities.