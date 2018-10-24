Silver alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

GLENPOOL, Okla. – Authorities in Glenpool are searching for an 81-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since early Wednesday morning.

A silver alert was issued for 81-year-old Thomas Stiff, who was last seen in the 1200 block of E. 137 St. in Glenpool.

Officials say Stiff was last seen around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say he may be driving a maroon 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora with Oklahoma license plate “GRZ 297.”

Authorities say Stiff has dementia and has been found driving along Hwy 412 in the past.