× Unattended grease causes house fire in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say unattended grease left on a stovetop caused a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a home near N County Line Rd. and W Wilshire Blvd. after receiving a call about a kitchen fire.

Fire officials say a grandmother was able to self-evacuate herself and was found in the backyard waiting for firefighters.

While crews were responding, the grandma told dispatchers that her three-year-old grandchild had not made it out of the house and was still inside.

Firefighters immediately started searching for the child when they arrived on scene.

When they entered the front of the home to search, they found the child had exited through the back door and was with the grandmother in the backyard.

Damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen, and crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

Both the grandchild and grandmother were treated on scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was due to unattended grease left cooking on the stovetop.

Fire officials say the grandmother attempted to extinguish the fire with salt and dry towels, however, they say despite her best intentions to put it out, it only added fuel to the fire.

The fire caused about $800 worth of damage.

They say the home had no working smoke detectors, and firefighters installed four free detectors before leaving.

Cooking safety tips

For small cooking fires on the stovetop

Smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan.

Turn off the burner.

Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For small cooking fires in the oven

Turn off the heat.

Keep the door closed.

Leave door closed until the oven is completely cooled.

If you have any doubt about safely fighting a small kitchen fire, JUST GET OUT!