‘Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Program’ helping farmers, residents get rid of chemicals

LAWTON, Okla. – If you have unwanted pesticides in your garage or barn, you are encouraged to properly dispose of them at the ‘Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Program.’

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The program will allow Oklahomans to properly dispose of unwanted pesticides that are leftover, without labels, or not registered in Oklahoma. Organizers say all pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides will be accepted. However, no other hazardous waste will be accepted.

“The Unwanted Pesticide Disposal program has collected over 830,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides since it began in 2006,” said Ryan Williams, ODAFF pesticide certification and training administrator. “This gives companies, homeowners and producers an opportunity to properly dispose of outdated, unwanted and unused pesticides.”

Dealers are asked to pre-register through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program to allow the contractor to prepare for large quantities.

Participation is free for the first 2,000 pounds of pesticides brought per participant. After that limit is reached, the participant will be responsible for the additional cost of disposal.