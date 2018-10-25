Accident report: Children suffered minor injuries in LeFlore County bus accident

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say several children had to be treated for minor injuries after the bus they were riding in was hit in LeFlore County.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 83 and Morris Creek Rd. in Poteau.

According to the accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevy bus was heading northbound on Morris Creek Rd. when it failed to yield from a stop sign while making a left turn onto the highway. At that point, the bus was hit by a Ford Focus, and both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Emergency crews treated four adults and six children who were on the bus for minor injuries.

The two people in the Ford Focus were taken to nearby hospitals for multiple injuries.