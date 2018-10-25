× All suspects from earlier OKC, Edmond pursuit in custody

EDMOND, Okla. – All four suspects are now in custody after the chase from Oklahoma City to Edmond around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The pursuit started around NW 63rd and May.

Oklahoma City police had to terminate the pursuit around Wilshire after losing sight of the vehicle.

When Edmond PD found them earlier after OKC terminated the pursuit, the suspects had ditched the car.

They quickly found three of the suspects.

Edmond police searched near 2nd & Fretz for the fourth and final suspect.

The fourth suspect was found hiding in a house around 9:30 p.m. by K9 units.