Alleged teen victim testifies on day 4 of retrial against former Oklahoma teacher charged with lewd acts

NORMAN, Okla. – In the fourth day of a retrial against a former Tishomingo teacher, the alleged victim was able to share his side of the story.

Shelley Jo Duncan, 50, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old. She was charged with one count of lewd acts with a child in 2016; however, a mistrial was declared after her first trial this past May.

The alleged victim, now 16, took the stand on Thursday morning.

He recalled hugging and kissing Duncan in the alternative education building where Duncan taught in September 2016. According to his testimony, it was the second time the two had kissed.

The first time, he said, happened in Duncan’s truck when she was driving the boy and her daughter back from a movie. He also told the jury he first thought of Duncan as a good friend who he could get advice from but, as time progressed, he viewed her more as a girlfriend.

Duncan, represented by Oklahoma City-based attorney Jacqui Ford, argued nowhere in the 7,000-plus text messages exchanged between Duncan and the teenager did he ever indicated they were in a relationship.

Ford also stated, of the numerous pictures on his phone, there were none of Duncan and himself together. According to the teenager, he did not want to risk anyone knowing about their relationship.

The defense said they believe the trial could wrap up by Friday. They plan to present five witnesses.