‘American Pickers’ to return to Oklahoma looking for private collections

OKLAHOMA – A couple of well-known ‘pickers’ are making their way back to Oklahoma this year.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the hosts of History Channel’s “American Pickers,” will be stopping by the Sooner State in December.

The pair travel around the country to find fascinating pieces of history that may be hidden in junk piles or old barns.

They will be traveling to Arkansas, Louisiana and eastern Oklahoma looking for private collections, and they want to hear your story!

If you have a private collection, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.

They say they are not looking at retail shops or single items.