Audit: Former superintendent spent $78,000 on personal expenses

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – We’re learning more information regarding an investigation into ‘suspicious purchases’ by a former Oklahoma school superintendent.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted after the current superintendent for Tishomingo Public Schools allegedly discovered documents showing personal purchases made with the school’s money.

“It was explained the funds in this account came from the series 24 bond indenture, and so the funds in this account are strictly allocated for school related construction and purchases only,” Jordan Solorzano, with the OSBI, told KXII.

In all, officials are investigating whether former superintendent Kevin Duncan used the money for his own purposes.

“The suspicious purchases were made from March of 2016 to May of 2018,” she said. “Mr. Duncan’s last day as Tishomingo Schools superintendent was June 30, 2018.”

An audit ordered by Tishomingo Public School recently detailed exactly what purchases are in question.

According to KXII, the audit lists over $78,000 worth of purchases for Duncan’s person use. It claims that he spent $26,000 at Staples and Lowe’s on things like cell phones, an iPad, Beats speakers, a laptop and pool salt. The audit also claims he spent school funds to purchase a 55-inch television, rugs and lamp shades for his home.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case and Duncan has not been arrested.