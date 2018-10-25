Authorities investigating after Cushing High School student allegedly posts threat on social media

CUSHING, Okla. – Officials in Cushing are investigating after a student posted a threat on social media Wednesday.

According to school officials, the incident was “quickly investigated by Cushing High School administration and referred to the Cushing Police Department.” They say a student posted a generalized threat on a social media site.

The administration “has been able to address the issue,” and will continue to work with the police department on the investigation.

“Student safety is and will continue to be our top priority,” school officials said on Facebook.

No other details were released.