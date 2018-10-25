Authorities offer $25K reward in missing Wisconsin girl case

MADISON, Wis. – Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the location of a Wisconsin girl who went missing after her parents were fatally shot in the family’s home.

13-year-old Jayme Closs has been missing since Oct. 15. Deputies that morning discovered someone had kicked in the door of her family’s home near Barron and shot her parents, James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, to death. No gun was found at the scene, according to officials.

Jayme was also nowhere to be found and investigators believe she was abducted.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jayme on the day she disappeared.

On the 911 call, no one on the line talked to the dispatcher, but a disturbance was heard, authorities said. The dispatcher “could hear a lot of yelling” during the 911 call, which was “pinged” to the Closs home, according to a dispatch log the Barron County Sheriff’s Office released Friday. When the dispatcher called the number back, a voice mail greeting indicated the phone belonged to Denise Closs.

A responding officer arrived to find “the door has been kicked in,” according to the log. The family’s dog was there at the home when deputies arrived.

The log does not indicate who made the 911 call or who was yelling or what was said.

More than 1,300 tips have come since Jayme’s disappearance.

Justin Tolomeo, special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee office, announced the award during a news conference Wednesday.

Jayme’s aunt, Jennifer Smith, also spoke, telling Jayme that her family needs her to “fill that hole” in their hearts and will never stop looking for her.