Big changes coming to public transportation service in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Big changes are coming to a popular service used by thousands of Norman residents each day.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma announced that Cleveland Area Rapid Transit is planning to eliminate Saturday service and reduce the frequency of two city bus routes.

“It is unfortunate that cuts have to be made, but CART is working closely with the City of Norman to do this in a thoughtful manner that has the least impact on riders,” said Kris Glenn, director, University of Oklahoma Parking and Transportation.

Currently, CART buses run seven Norman city routes and three University of Oklahoma campus routes every day, except Sundays. CART also operates the Sooner Express, which takes commuters to Oklahoma City on weekdays. It also operates a paratransit service, CARTaccess, for the elderly, disabled and those unable to ride the fixed-route bus system.

On average, officials say they serve about 5,000 riders each day.

However, officials say change is in the near future.

Beginning Jan. 1, fewer buses will run the Main St. and Alameda routes at peak times, and the service will no longer be available on Saturdays.

“These changes to the CART service schedule will save state taxpayer dollars and help balance the budget,” continued Glenn. “Routes that showed a high ridership have been left unaffected while those where ridership was the lowest will be stopped as of January 1.”