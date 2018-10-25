Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor in time for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though it is only fall, Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off the holiday season a little early with a new flavor.

On Thursday, the company announced that Peppermint ice cream will be heading back to stores this week.

It was mint to be! Peppermint Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. This refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled w/peppermint candy pieces has been a Blue Bell favorite for more than 40 years! We have one more Christmas gift to help ring in the season. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/pYZwtb05Vi — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018

At the same time, Blue Bell announced that it is introducing its newest creation- Peppermint Bark. Customers can enjoy mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks and crushed peppermint candy in this new flavor.

We promised exciting news and returning favorites! Today, we’re officially kicking off the holiday season with the release of Peppermint Bark Ice Cream – a mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies. pic.twitter.com/Be3nvbuEhg — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 25, 2018