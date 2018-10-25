Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor in time for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though it is only fall, Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off the holiday season a little early with a new flavor.
On Thursday, the company announced that Peppermint ice cream will be heading back to stores this week.
At the same time, Blue Bell announced that it is introducing its newest creation- Peppermint Bark. Customers can enjoy mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks and crushed peppermint candy in this new flavor.
