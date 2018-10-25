Highway 74 and Waterloo: Project to bring lights to deadly metro intersection moved up, mother of crash victim shares story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – Full stoplights will finally be coming to a dangerous metro intersection—seven years early, in fact.

Highway 74 and Waterloo has a long, troubled history of fatal accidents. One accident in 2002 took the lives of Jennifer Munholland and her boyfriend Travis.

“We never leave each other without saying we love you,” said Carolyne Munholland, Jennifer’s mom. “So, she gave me a big hug and a big kiss.”

Travis picked up Jennifer and the two went for a drive.

“They were just going out for a drive. You know?,” said Munholland. “They didn’t have any specific place to go. They were just kids going out for a drive.”

But as Jennifer and Travis were driving down Waterloo, they were hit by a semi that had the right-of-way on Highway 74.

Jennifer and Travis were killed.

“It’s exactly like it looks on TV,” said Munholland. “I mean, I thought I was in a TV program because they come in, they have you sit down, they tell you what’s going on. They don’t leave until family comes.”

Back then, the highway was only two lanes and the intersection only had a stop sign at Waterloo. It’s since been upgraded with flashing lights.

However, ODOT says in the last five years, there have been more than 40 wrecks and two death there. And most are from drivers on Waterloo not yielding to highway traffic.

“We’ve done everything that we know to do at that intersection and now the ultimate barrier, which is the stop lights coming in about a year and a half or two year,” said Terri Angier with ODOT.

The full traffic signals should be in place by 2020 and the project will cost around $500,000.

“It makes me happy, but it makes me extremely angry because Jennifer and Travis, I think they were number 12 and that was in 2002,” said Munholland.

Munholland hopes the new lights will prevent more accidents, but she says nothing can bring her daughter back.

“If it wasn’t for that one moment in time, I was telling my husband, our lives would be completely different,” she said.