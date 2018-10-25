Luck of the Irish Not With The Thunder As They Fall to 0-4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first win of the season will have to wait for the Thunder. OKC dropped to 0-4 after a 101-95 loss to the Boston Celtics in a game that was eerily similar to last season's loss in Boston that saw the Thunder give up a double digit lead.

OKC was fantastic in the first half. Boston missed every three pointer they took. The Thunder elevated their lead to as many as 16 points. But the second half was a whole different story.

Boston came out an hit a barrage of three pointers. 11 in all. Al Horford drained three straight, he finished with 19. Marcus Morris proved to be timely. However Patrick Patterson hit some clutch buckets in the third. Patterson finished with seven points.

In all the Thunder allowed 40 points in the third. They had given up just 34 in the first half.

In the fourth, OKC saw their lead elevate to 7 points with 4:22 to play thanks to an Alex Abrines three. He finished with six. But the Thunder would get outscored 16-1 the rest of the game.

Marcus Morris hit a three to give Boston a 98-95 lead and on the other end Russell Westbrook had a quick trigger off an inbounds play leading to a missed three. Westbrook finished 5-20 for 13 points. Paul George didn't shoot it well either. George went 7-22 for 22 points.

With the loss the Thunder are off to their worst start since 2007. That was the last season the franchise played in Seattle.

Jayson Tatum led all scores with 24 points. Kyrie Irving added 15.

Next up for the Thunder, they host Phoenix Suns on Sunday inside The Peake.